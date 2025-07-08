Equities investors gain N192.85bn as ASI rises 0.25%

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new trading week on a positive note, gaining N192.85 billion in market value as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.25 per cent to close at 121,295.33 points.

This modest uptick pushed the year-to-date return to 17.85 per cent, up from 17.55 per cent in the previous session.

The market capitalisation rose in tandem to N76.53 trillion, driven by strong investor interest in heavyweight counters such as GTCO, which climbed by 1.56 per cent; FBN Holdings, which surged 9.80 per cent; and Cadbury, which hit its daily limit with a 10.00 per cent gain. These gains effectively countered sell pressure in ACCESSCORP (-2.00%), Transcorp (-4.55%), and Wema Bank (-1.82%).

Despite the upbeat close, trading activity reflected a mixed sentiment. While total volume dipped by 10.80 per cent to 824.10 million units, the value of transactions increased by 31.23 per cent to N14.44 billion across 24,042 deals. UNIVINSURE led the volume chart with 71.92 million units traded, while Nigerian Breweries topped the value chart with trades worth N2.39 billion.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

Investor sentiment remained broadly positive, with 46 stocks appreciating against 20 decliners, resulting in a market breadth of 2.3-to-1. Cadbury emerged the top gainer with a 10.00 per cent increase, while SUNASSUR led the laggards, shedding 10.00 per cent.

On the NASD OTC Exchange, the mood was bearish, as the Securities Index fell by 0.34 per cent to 3,387.1 points, with market capitalisation also dropping to N1.98 trillion.

However, trading activity on the NASD saw a significant jump, as volume surged 1,599.71 per cent to 10.75 million units, while value rose 137.90 per cent to N42.98 million from 30 executed deals.

The strong start to the week reflects renewed investor confidence in key counters, although profit-taking and sectoral rotation continue to shape market direction.