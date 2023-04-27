EPL: Arsenal have thrown away this league – Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, has asserted that Arsenal have given up their Premier League hope following their 4-1 defeat to title rivals, Manchester City.

DAILY POST reported that reigning champions Man City thrashed Arsenal 4-1 at Etihad Stadium in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture.

Kevin De Bruyne bagged a brace in the thrilling encounter, while the duo of John Stones and Erling Haaland snagged a goal each.

Defender, Rob Holding also pulled one back for Arsenal, but it was not enough consolation for the Gunners who were hoping to get a major boost for their first league title in many years.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmad said Arsenal shouldn’t have waited this long before bottling the league.

He wrote, “Arsenal have thrown away this League, they shouldn’t have waited that long, honestly. My thoughts are with all Gunners, take heart!!”