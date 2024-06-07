Environmental crimes tribunal underway–FG

The Federal Government says it is working towards setting up a tribunal that will be responsible for trying perpetrators of environmental crimes across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abuja in commemoration of the World Environment Day (WED).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WED is commemorated annually on June 5.

READ ALSO: HoR to probe land allocation, titles in the FCT

The theme for 2024 celebration is “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.’’

Lawal, who frowned at the rate of unsustainable environmental practices in the country, attributed the challenges to lapses in enforcing existing environmental laws.

The minister identified greenhouse emission from factories and other domestic appliances as contributors to climate change challenges currently bedeviling the country.

“Currently, because we are not being strict you discovered that environmental cases are not being treated the way it should be.

“So, we are working hard and very soon the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) will come out with laws to protect our environment, forest and our local environment against pollution.

“So, we are going to establish a tribunal that will try environmental crime very quickly so we need AGF’s support.

“I urge the stakeholders to help us in enforcing existing environmental laws we are going to try to improve on the laws protecting our environment.’’

Lawal said that Nigeria was facing environmental challenges like other parts of the world due to variety of factors ranging from deforestation, unsustainable land practices and other impacts of climate change.

He said that such practices not only threatened the health and wellbeing of the people but also jeopardised the development of the ecosystem.’’

Lawal said the country recently signed bilateral framework agreement on transboundary ecosystem conservation, sustainable management of forestry and wildlife resources with the government of Cameroon.

He identified the gesture as a milestone that would help in the preservation of biodiversity.

The minister urged stakeholders in the sector to recommit themselves to the goal of activating and restoring the country’s land and environment and the stewardship of the planet. .

He specifically tasked all Nigerians on tree planting around their houses.

“We campaign to all of us to plant trees around our houses which is the only way to address degradation and deforestation affecting our land.’’

“We need to increase our efforts at tree planting; so, we encourage agencies, departments to come in and support the ministry to plant trees.

“We have to declare emergency on our forest cover which is so bad that we need to take drastic action to address this issue, “he said.

Mahmud Kambari, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said collective action and collaboration was required to tackle the complexities of environmental degradation.

Kambari urged stakeholders to harness the power of innovation and technology, science and traditional knowledge to unlock solutions that would restore the nation’s land, enhance drought resilience and combat desertification.

“Let us not forget the profound connection between environmental sustainability and human wellbeing.

“The health of our ecosystems directly impacts the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians who depend on land for food, water and shelter.

“By prioritising environmental conservation, we are not only safeguarding our natural heritage but also promoting socio-economic prosperity and resilience for all,’’ he said.