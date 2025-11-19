Enugu North Senator Okey Ezea dies at 62

Okey Ezea, senator representing Enugu North in Enugu State, has died at the age of 62.

In a statement on Tuesday, his son, Jideofor Ezea, said the lawmaker passed away at a private hospital in Lagos at about 11:07 p.m. on November 18 after a brief illness.

Ezea served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions at the start of the current legislative session. He later held several other roles, including vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development.

Until his death, he was the vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD, as well as the Senate Committee on Culture and Creative Economy.

Ezea sponsored the bill establishing the Federal College of Agriculture, Adani, and was a leading advocate for the creation of Adada State — a cause he continued to champion until his illness. He also moved a number of motions, including a call for the establishment of a military base in Uzo-Uwani LGA to curb persistent attacks by armed herders.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, Ezea won his Senate seat in 2023 under the Labour Party. He previously ran for governor of Enugu in 2007 under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and again in 2015 under the APC. He also served as chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, in Taraba State.

Ezea is survived by his wife, Chiamaka, and four children.

Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, described the late senator as a pan-Nigerian politician. In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said Ezea contributed significantly to unity and national development.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of my friend, his wife, Madam Chioma, his children, the entire people of Enugu North senatorial district and Enugu state in general,” he said.

“May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Senator Okey Ezea was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence, who worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of Enugu North senatorial district and beyond.”

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, described Ezea as a “good man” who supported her during difficult moments in the Senate.

“Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man — wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers,” she wrote on Facebook.

Akpoti-Uduaghan added that Ezea was respected across political divides for his calm nature, principled leadership, and advocacy for equity, as well as his dedication to improving the welfare of his constituents.