Enough of killings in Zaria, other parts of Nigeria –Spesker HoR

…charges security agencies to descend on killers

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas has condemned in strong terms, the attack by suspected bandits on Anguwar Dankali community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the attack, four people were reportedly killed and five injured, Saturday morning.

He said “Enough is enough, on killings in Zaria and other parts of the country,” charging security agencies to, “descend on the killers.”

The suspected bandits, reportedly attacked the community, shooting nine people and abducting five others, who later escaped on the arrival of security operatives that engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

While describing the latest attack as one too many, Speaker Abbas commiserated with the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of Kaduna State.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi at the weekend, the Speaker noted with concern, the “spate of attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits.”

He recalled, with pain, how some of his constituents were similarly killed in an attack earlier in August.

The Speaker lamented that the killings isn’t only, reported in Zaria, but also in other parts of the country, insisting that the lives and property of Nigerians must be protected and safeguarded as provided in the country’s constitution.

“The security agencies should go after the suspects, apprehend them and bring them to book,” further charging them with “preventing loss of more lives and property across the country.”

