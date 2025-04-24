‘Enough Is Enough’: Tinubu Demands Grassroots Action in New Security Plan

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a sweeping transformation of Nigeria’s national security approach, emphasizing collaboration with state and local governments as a central pillar in the fight against rising insecurity across several states.

Following an extended high-level meeting with security chiefs at the State House in Abuja, the President issued firm instructions for a shift in strategy—one that integrates grassroots intelligence, community leadership, and sub-national authorities.

“We need to work more with governors,” said National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, who disclosed that the President stressed the critical role of local councils and community engagement in stemming violence in Borno, Benue, Plateau, and Kwara States.

Ribadu noted that Tinubu, visibly distressed by the recent spate of killings, insisted on an inclusive, proactive approach that decentralizes security interventions. “The President made it clear: Enough is enough. We must move from reaction to prevention—and that starts at the local level,” Ribadu said.

The security meeting comes amid renewed attacks in rural communities, often involving explosives and targeted assaults in ungoverned areas. Tinubu, even while abroad on official duty, maintained direct communication with service chiefs and continued issuing operational directives.

According to Ribadu, the President has now mandated security agencies to deepen their presence in affected regions, while working hand-in-hand with governors, traditional rulers, and local leaders to restore calm and rebuild trust with citizens.

“The insecurity problem is not just a national challenge—it’s a local one too. And solutions must reflect that,” Ribadu added.

The revamped strategy signals a pivot from top-down enforcement to community-driven stabilization, as the Tinubu administration seeks lasting peace through shared responsibility and responsive governance.