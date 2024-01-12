Eno lauds judiciary, extends olive branch to opponents in A’ Ibom

By Isaac Job

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed gratitude to God over his victory at the Supreme Court and lauded the judiciary for performing her duty as the hope of the common man .

Eno ,while urging opponents to embrace peace and move the state forward, he appreciated his predecessor Udom Emmanuel, his wife Patience Umo Eno, Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi as well as the people of the state for standing by him and worked hard to ensure the victory at the Supreme court in Abuja .

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerette Udoh, Eno appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inclusive leadership and being a father to all Nigerians irrespective of party affiliations.

Eno who was holding the State Executive Council meeting at Government House ,Uyo when he received the news of the affirmation of his mandate, was full of praise to God.

“The Supreme Court affirmed the victory that the people of Akwa Ibom State overwhelmingly gave us at the March 18th, 2023 Gubernatorial Polls.

“This victory is an affirmation and vindication of that huge and unassailable mandate.

“Let me thank the Nigerian Judiciary for the great and enduring work it has done to deepen and protect the guardrails of our democracy; the judiciary indeed remains the last hope of the common man. We will continue to have our hope and trust in them.

“Let me once again, dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the resourceful people of Akwa Ibom State, and all of our friends who have continued to work with us and assured us that God will not abandon us.

“Let me thank our great party, the PDP, the Campaign Council, headed by our DG, H.E. Chief Assam Assam, SAN, the fathers in faith for their consistent prayers for this mandate; the various groups that worked tirelessly for this victory.

“Let me specially thank and profoundly appreciate my worthy predecessor, H..E., Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, his dear wife, H.E. Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel, who was our Campaigner-in-Chief, for their faith, belief and trust in me. He has always encouraged me to remain calm and be focused on the task of leading our people.

“Let me also thank all our past leaders: Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, and others for all the support and encouragement they have extended to us.”

He urged other contestants in the last election to join him and build Akwa Ibom for more developments.addong that in every political contest a winner must emerge.

“Once again, I call on our brothers who aspired to lead this great State with me, to come and join hands with me to continue the task of building this State and help bring more developments across sectors.

“We hold no malice, or grudge but love even to those who did not support me. ” he said.