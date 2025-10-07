Eno denies withdrawal of ex-governor Udom Emmanuel’s security details

Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom governor, has denied reports that he ordered the withdrawal of security operatives attached to his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, told journalists in Uyo on Monday that deployment or withdrawal of police personnel is the prerogative of the Inspector-General of Police, not governors.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no complaint from any former governor about the withdrawal of security details. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” Umanah said.

He urged the public to disregard “baseless propaganda,” stressing that Governor Eno remains focused on peace, unity, and good governance.

Emmanuel, who played a key role in Eno’s emergence as governor in 2023, is widely seen as his political mentor, though relations between the two are believed to have soured in recent months