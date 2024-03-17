Enjoy the mystique of ‘Iyake Suspended Lake’, one of the wonders of creation

By Orji Onyekwere

Have you been to Iyake Lake, a suspended lake, seen as one of the wonders of creation. There are two suspended lakes in the world and one of them is in Nigeria. The Iyake Lake is located in Ado Awaye, of Oyo State.

Iyake Lake is the only recognized suspended/hanging lake in Africa – one of the only two in the world after the Hanging Lake in Colorado. It has been named as one of the fascinating sites to visit in Nigeria as well as one of the seven wonders of Nigeria. It is said to be bottomless and have swallowed those who have tried to measure its depth according to ancient history.

Oke Ado Awaye gets its name from the two sister communities surrounding the mountain — Ado and Awaye. The ancient community was a powerful monarchy in past centuries until the death of the last king. According to history, the Alaado (king of Ado) was second in authority to the Alaafin of Oyo kingdom.

However, the Alaado was struck by a spiritual attack while visiting a neighboring community for a ceremony and recognized that the attack had come from his kinsmen but could not stop it. Before he died from the attack, he pronounced that anyone who sat on his throne during the period of what should have been his natural life, would pay with their life.

So, for the following thirty — five years, the throne was left vacant and other kings rose in clout and renown. Recently, a new Alaado was crowned king and the throne is filled once again.

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu assumes duty as new managing director of…

Today, the Alaado is excited about the prospects that the mountain and suspended lake could mean for the community. Iyake lake is one of only two recognized suspended lakes in the world. A suspended lake is described as a lake found on top of a mountain. So, if there are only two recognized in the world, why do more people not know about it? What a rare wonder.

The lake holds significance for the people of both communities. They believe that drinking the water from the lake heals all sorts of diseases and ailments. They also use the water to cure infertility.The villagers believe that beneath the lake exists another world that looks like the earth, and whoever transits into that world by diving into the lake will never be able to return to our own world again.