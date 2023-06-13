Engr Satomi congratulates Senator Akpabio

…says past parliamentary experience will aid his effectives as Senate President

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in for newly elected principal officers of both chambers of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, member House of Representatives representing Jere Federal Constituency, Engineer Satomi Ahmad, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio for his emergence as Senate President .

He also congratulated the newly inaugurated Senators into the 10th Assembly.

Engr Satomi said the new Senate President will bring forth his leadership experience to direct the affairs of the 10th National Assembly.

He urged the 109 Senators elect to ensure that they serve their constituency effectively, to bring about national development.

Engr Satomi expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Senator Akpabio and expressed confidence that his leadership quality, as the minority leader for eight years, will aid his effectiveness in the new role as Senate President.

