Engr Nsa donates N100m, Ultra – Modern office to Tinubu presidential campaign

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Engr. Nsa Ekpenyong has decided to boost the campaign of the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of campaign activities for the 2023 general election.

Engr. Nsa Ekpenyong on Thursday announced the donation of a 22 room ultra – modern building complex as Tinubu campaign office in Cross River State, in addition to cash donation to the tune of N100 million o support Asiwaju’s campaign activities, DailyTimes gathered.

Nsa, an aspirant in the recently concluded APC governorship primary in Cross River State, disclosed that Asiwaju’s pledge to dredge the Calabar Port if elected into office formed part of his reasons to give the former Lagos governor the building and cash in support of his campaign.

According to him, the tastefully furnished campaign structure situated at 78 Ndidem Usang in Calabar Municipal Council, is fitted with modern facilities which include; a conference room , a lounge, office spaces, kitchen, security post, stand by power generating set , reception halls ,library, rest rooms, amongst others.

The facility he said is expected to serve as the official state campaign headquarters of Asiwaju when finally acquired.

Nsa also added that the sum of One Hundred million naira cash (N100, 000, 000) will be given to Asiwaju’s official campaign organisation.

In a statement he personally signed but issued by his campaign organisation, Nsa an eminent maritime practitioner also said Asiwaju’s economic intervention plan via dredging of the Calabar seaport, is in consonance with his economic development plan being a relentless advocate of the Federal Government’s intervention to dredge the Port.

It can be recalled that Bola Tinubu who recently clinched the Presidential ticket of his party, had during his acceptance speech disclosed his plan to dredge the Calabar Port in Cross River State inorder to receive containers. Asiwaju also added that under his leadership Nigeria will engage in the fabrication of engines and mechanical brake pads and many other parts in the Nation’s expertise.

Nsa congratulated Bola Tinubu for his victory and acknowledged Asiwaju’s human capital and infrastructural development initiatives which he said was evident in Lagos state.

He noted that the revival of Cross River port will improve the economic potentials in Cross River State just like Lagos, adding that the issues of congestion which impeded the clearing process will be a thing of the past if the Calabar Port comes alive.

The statement read in parts ; “Engr. Nsa Ekpenyong heartily congratulates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his well deserved emergence as the Presidential flag bearer for the 2023 General Elections in the just recently held APC Presidential Primaries of our great party.

“Having secured our party’s coveted presidential ticket, Engr Nsa in conjunction with millions of Nigerians are nostalgic that our dear nation is on the verge witnessing the midas touch of Asiwaju a former governor of Lagos who nurtured three administrations that have harnessed the private sector to turn the city into the most productive and dynamic part of Nigeria’s economy.

“Nsa and the good people of the South South region particularly Cross Riverians consider it an honour for Asiwaju to have specially mentioned during his acceptance speech his intention to dredge of the famous Calabar port, which unfortunately has remained moribund despite past and current Government interventions.

“Asiwaju’s economic intervention plan via dredging of the Calabar seaport, is one consonance with the economic repositioning plan of Engr Nsa who has been a relentless advocate of the Federal Government’s intervention to dredge the Calabar Port. Like Bola Tinubu, Nsa deeply understands the economic revolution that will usher in Cross River State, the southern region and the nation as a whole.

“Asiwaju’s resolve to revive the Calabar Port can be described as a selfless gesture because he could have decided to allow only the Lagos port where he hails from to remain as the most functional in the country.

“Nsa Ekpenyong while appreciating the economic buoyancy of Lagos also identifies that Nigeria has six ports in total but Lagos has remained the most viable , hence the huge economic activity in Lagos has resulted in congestion at the Lagos port. Business men have also complained about the clearing process and other issues at the other ports in the country.

