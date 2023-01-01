End of 2022 celebration: Gov Fintiri praises Military For Restoring Peace To Northeast region

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has lauded the Nigerian Air Force for its commitment towards restoring peace and stability to all parts of the North East and Adamawa State in particular.

The Governor who stated this during the End of Year 2022 Base Sociocultural Activities (BASA) of the Nigerian Air Force 153 Base Services Group that held at the premises of the Air Force Base in Yola Friday.

Governor Fintiri expressed delight that the officers have continued to courageously confront these criminals while recording tangible results in the various Theatres of Operation.

The Governor observed that apart from providing an opportunity to bond with family members, the base social activities goes a long way to promote comradeship and regimentation in the Service.

“This event is significant given the rigors that Officers and Airmen/women face daily while conducting internal security operations. We deeply appreciate the sacrifice that you have all been making all over the Country.

“We can only imagine but appreciate the tolls, It is taking on the officers Airmen/Airwomen and the families while tackling the security challenges facing our dear Nation and obstacles to our development.

“This can only be surmounted if we remain resolute, focused and united in our efforts to rid the Country of all Insurgents, Terrorists, Armed Bandits and other criminal elements.

“I must therefore state that I am proud of the efforts of all officers and airmen/airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force particularly in Adamawa State who have shown gallantry and have through that brought the peace and security that we now enjoy,” Fintiri said.

He restated that his Administration will continue to support the Nigerian Air-force, I urge you not to relent in sustaining the momentum until the insurgents are completely eliminated.

Governor Fintiri with Air Force Security officers and Winners of Competitions

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the Armed Forces and, in particular, the Nigerian Air Force, by providing the enabling conditions that made Airpower a vital component of the war against Terror.

In his welcome address, Commander 153 Base Services Group, Air Commodore AL Dakwat revealed that the event is organised annually to showcase the cultural diversity of the personnel of the Nigeria Air Force.

Air Commodore Dakwat added that the BASA will not only enhance peace and unity but bring the officers to socialize in an informal way in line with core values and ethics of Nigeria Air Force.

He reafirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Air force to continue to protect the integrity and security of the state and Nigeria and thanked the government and people of Adamawa for their support to the security outfit.

Governor Fintiri Inspecting Guard of Honour Highlights of the event were display of Marshall Art, Tag of War, and various cultural and dance performances as well as presentation of gifts to winners of Long Tennis and Football Competitions by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

