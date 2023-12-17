Emulate Umahi on successor management”-APC chieftain counsels Wike

By Chijioke Njoku

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Chaka Nweze has urged the Immediate past governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to emulate his friend and Ebonyi counterpart, Engr David Umahi on ways of managing relationship with successors in office.

Nweze, the pioneer Secretary of the APC in Ebonyi gave the counsel while commenting on the increasing strained relationship between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor as Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The conflict has degenerated to the burning of the state House of Assembly, decamping of 27 members of the State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and general heating up of the Rivers State polity.

The former ALGON Vice Chairman Ebonyi State who claims to know Wike back in their days as LGA chairmen wondered why Wike who had always had an unbridled ambition to get to the top would want to get messy in a position he was done and dusted.

Recall that Barr. Wike was ALGON chairman Rivers State under Governor Odili while Chaka Nweze was the ALGON vice chairman Ebonyi State under then Governor Sam Egwu ),

Nweze warned that if the crisis becomes protracted, the President Bola Tinubu may be constrained to pitch his tent with the governor for political exigencies and the aftermath may not be palatable.

“The minister should exhibit a high level of maturity and do some cost benefit analysis before negatively engaging his successor. Look at his( Wike) level of performance in FCT within a short period of time; developmental activities everywhere in abuja. Is that what he will want to sacrifice on the theatre of macabre dance with his political son?. Definitely no.

“The minister of FCT should had considered the level of negative attention any squabble with his successor as governor could attract to his person, exalted office and image of the country before engaging in such act. That is wisdom

“There is no way a godfather and godson will not disagree on issues but it would be wise to handle such with maurity, calmness and apply the give and take mentality,” he said.

The former Vice Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Ebonyi chapter noted that Nigeria’s political history is replete with cases of friction between godfathers and godsons and it was time attention shifts to those who managed their relationships well.

“I recall the minister of Works in his recent meeting with major Ebonyi APC stakeholders admonishing us to give total/ absolute support to his successor, governor Nwifuru to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of Ebonyi State.

“Wike should take a cue from former Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi who has shown unbridled dexterity in his relationship with his successor and ‘son’, Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“Despite the antics of hangers-on whose actions tilt towards causing trouble for the duo, Umahi has ignored and continued shaming them while maintaining a healthy relationship with his political son,”.

“He has maintained in several fora that he will never mount any form of pressure on Nwifuru but allow him do his job of continuing with his developmental strides in Ebonyi,”.

He urged the political gladiators in the oil-rich Rivers State to consider the consequences of their actions especially as it affects the state and its people.

“This is usually the typical case of when two elephants fight, the grass suffer, as we all are witnesses to what has become of Rivers State since the conflict started.

“The House of Assembly complex was burnt and subsequently demolished, only five members of the House passed the 2024 budget and it is clear that no meaningful development can come out from this kind of situation.

“The state and its people are suffering, development stalled while some ill-minded individuals are feeding fat from such innocuous situation.

“The stakeholders of Rivers State should rise and arrest the situation before it gets out of hand because the state does not belong to one individual or group of persons,” he added.

Nweze called on Ebonyi people to continue supporting Nwifuru in his resolve to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

“Those who are bent on causing disaffection especially between the governor and his predecessor should desist because the interest of Ebonyi overrides all personal or group interests.

“Those hangers-on better realises the unquantifiable role Umahi played in achieving the present political dispensation and stability in the state and accord him his due respect.

“He is the undisputed father of the state and some one whose vision of tomorrow is what we are witnessing and enjoying in Ebonyi today,”.