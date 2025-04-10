Emulate my example, leaving office with assets I had before my presidency – Buhari

…calls for citizen centric approach for national progress

By Tom Okpe

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, has advised politicians and public office holders to learn, and emulate his example, leaving office with the same physical assets, he had before his presidency.

He also said members of the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, to adopt a citizen-centric approach, saying that leadership presents both a challenge, and opportunity, balancing the two would significantly advance National progress.

Former President Buhari, speaking with the APC Governors on Wednesday, while hosting them on a courtesy call said: “Leaders should accord importance to welfare of the people, not themselves, offering his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency.”

He expressed confidence in the progress made by Governors elected on the platform of the APC, reiterating his call for

continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

Buhari also, commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

According to Garba Shehu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the former President, Buhari thanked the Governors for the visit, saying, while he had worked with several of them, some others, were new to him.

Chairman of the PGF and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma said their visit was to greet the former President on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, and, “convey our heart-felt expression of gratitude and enduring respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and strengthening our Party.

“Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of the APC. That legacy continues to shape our Party’s identity direction.

“We are especially gratified that, only few weeks ago, your public affirmation that the APC remains your Party of choice. That declaration could not have come at a better time.

“It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and provided reassurance to members of our Party. Mr President, you are a pan-Nigerian.

“Your legacy in Nigerian history is secured. You remain the only opposition candidate in our nation’s history to have defeated an incumbent. You did not only win power, you governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honor, to another APC President. For this, we are extremely grateful.”

Uzodinma further stated that: “Your administration gave expression to our Party’s core principles, through your focus on security, economic recovery, and anti-corruption. Your efforts reclaimed territory from insurgents, extended social investment programs like the Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding Program, and ushered in road and rail revolution that is still bearing fruit.

“Programs such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme directly impacted food security. You taught us to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. You brought dignity to governance and deepened the progressive ethos of our Party.

“Today, APC is being renewed and repositioned under your worthy successor, President Tinubu. His leadership is bold, reform driven, and unshakably committed to progress. Your public endorsement of him, in your recent birthday message was a powerful symbol of continuity and humility.

“Today we honor you, not just for your past service but for the enduring values you represent. We ask you to continue supporting and guide us as we take the next steps to deepen progressive politics across the nation, and ensure that APC continues to be in power for a more prosperous Nigeria.”