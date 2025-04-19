Emulate Jesus’ selflessness, Speaker Abbas greets Christians at Easter

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has enjoined Christians to imbibe the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ.

He urged Nigerians to love one another irrespective of tribe, religion, and socioeconomic status.

While congratulating Christians on the successful completion of the Lent season, the Speaker said the Easter celebration should herald a new season of sacrifice, love, and righteousness.

Speaker Abbas, in his congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Saturday, noted that, “though the Government has the responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens, the people must exemplify Christ and his teachings on obedience to authorities and being one’s brother’s keeper.”

The Speaker called for religious tolerance and harmony among Nigerians, while the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration delivers on its ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’