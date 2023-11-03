Empowerment: Minister of Youth, Sukubo, others commend Tinubu

… Say empowerment programs will create jobs, shore up foreign exchange earnings

The Minister for State Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubu have commended President Bola Tinubu for his laudable empowerment programs.

They gave the commendation at the NYCN National/Africa Youth Day celebration tagged “1 Million Next Level is Knocking: Youth-Led Movement that Transcends Borders” on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Olawande, who was represented by the spokesperson of Rivers State All Progressives Congress, Hon. Darlington Nwuju revealed that President Tinubu’s administration is resolute in creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“From job creation, education, and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance in demonstrating the thrust of his administration to create an environment where our youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation, Mr President enacted the Student Loan Act which has an initial budgetary allocation of #5.5billion to ensure indigent Nigerian students have an opportunity to pursue their academic dreams, he added.

The Minister of Youth assured the youths of President Tinubu’s continuous support to Nigerian youths.

He explained that “Recently, the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) was launched by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the target is to boost youth employment, position Nigeria as an export hub for talent outsourcing in Africa following the example of India, Bangladesh, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The Minister continued “I urge the NYCN and its affiliate bodies to key into this laudable empowerment program which will shore up Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and create one million in-demand jobs nationwide for five years.

“Once again, I thank the leadership of the NYCN for creating this opportunity for resourceful engagement of our youths. I implore our youths to support the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and I assure us of the government’s commitment to continue supporting meaningful activities aimed at fulfilling the dreams of our teeming youth population.”

Earlier in his remarks, the NYCN President charged President Tinubu to do more to ease the hardship in the country.

Sukubo said ” We are aware President Tinubu met some challenges, we are also aware of the efforts is making to ease Nigerians’ burden. But we appeal to do more.”

He commended President Tinubu for appointing competent youths to leadership positions.

NYCN President who appealed to the appointed Youths not to disappoint them, said ” We thank the President for appointing more youths. We also urge those appointed to lead well and help President Tinubu to achieve his renewed hope agenda.”

He continued “Another we are requesting from Mr President is that we have more competent youths. He should appoint more of them, in fact, his Senior Special Assistant on Youths should be from among us in NYCN.

“When we have competent youths in leadership positions, they will bring their energy, technological knowledge, and speed to help navigate the country from a trouble spot to a better destination.”

On his part, NYCN Deputy President, Innocent Nduanya charged President Tinubu to proffer a permanent solution to joblessness and restiveness amongst the Youths.

He stated “We also appreciate the President for engaging some young person in his cabinet and we seek more political opportunities for our teaming Youths, as grown future entrepreneurs we should also grow good leaders that will take the country to an enviable height.

“The concept of “Youth” is relevant today due to the significant emphasis on teaching young people and assisting them in planning their futures, which will ultimately determine a country’s fate.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Baptist student released after two years in..

“So it is critical to channel our youth’s unbridled energy and steer it in the right direction. By skillfully channeling this energy, any nation can reach unimaginable heights and earn praise.”

Highlights of the event include paper presentation, cultural performance, and panel discussion of salient national issues.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com