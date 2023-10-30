Employment racketeering soars in aviation as 6000 workers employed in 8yrs

BY CHUKUEMEKE IWELUNMO

A former general secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) Comrade Olayinka Abioye, has hinted that more than 6000 people must have been brought into the aviation system in the last eight.

According to Abioye, this simple matter is known as Employment or Recruitment of various shades of elements both qualified and otherwise into various positions within our agencies by your immediate predecessor.

Abioye said they were given appointments into various cadres of which many of them were not qualified to take but have been claiming superiority over many workers who had persevered over the years, working assiduously and looking forward to their correct promotion, elevation and placement in concordance with approved rules of their engagement.

Abioye said he will not advocate for the removal or dismissal form their employment but called for review such employment and recruitment that did not follow due process and didn’t not meet recommended standard as contained in condition of service of various agencies

According to Abioye appointments/recruitments and employments must be regularised in such a holistic manner that those who were not qualify for their current positions be relieved and placed in their proper and normal positions.

“Our Industry is most especially technically based and having many non technical and professional personnel in their places creates a great lacuna which must be reviewed and necessary corrections made immediately as you will be doing the nations aviation sector a great service”, he said.

