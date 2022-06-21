Employment: NASCO to commission new Cornflakes plant, create more workers

By Kingsley Chukwuka

In their quest to create more employment opportunities for Nigerians, NASCO Foods is set to launch a new plant for its most wanted Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCGs), NASCO Cornflakes.

The new plant for cornflakes becomes necessary considering the demand and expansion of the brand over the years culminating into increased production to meet customers demand, DailyTimes gathered.

In an invite sent to our correspondent by the Group Corporate Communications Advisor for NASCO, Barr. Haroun Audu, the food company said it has invested massively to expand the Nigerian foremost, most dependable and leading cornflakes production facility.

RAED ALSO: Defection: Hon. Azubogu to lose APGA Senatorial ticket

According to Audu: “The commissioning of the new plant is a factor for employment generation, helping people to reconnect with nature, and for natural nourishing goodness.

“Through this historic undertaking, NASCO is poised to unlock and unleash massive growth opportunities across the value chain, with low environmental impact and promotion of sustainable farming.

“We have confidence in the resilience of our Nigerian compatriots, in the inherent potential of our economy and of our present and future greatness”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...