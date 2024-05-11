Emma Ogosi: Prolific music-making skills at 82

BY FRED IWENJORA

Veteran guitarist, singer and music maker Emma Ogosi seems not tired of making music a calling that he followed after dumping a seemingly auspicious career in the Nigerian Airforce with solid German training.

From his times in the Water Babies band and The seasons band while training in Germany, backing up then famous Millicent Small of my Boy lollipop fame and twisting Chubby Checker to his first professional band The Expensives formed about 1967 when he was 26 years old and playing at the celebrated wedding of IBB and Maryam in 1969 and to his years at POGO Limited an offshoot band from his years as producer at NTA Benin there is doubt that Emma Ogosi will ever stop making music.

By the way Pogo limited was Emma Ogosi on guitar, Pat Finn Okonjo on vocals and Arigo on bass Pogo Limited released two albums “We shall win” and “Shalala” both under EMI in 1978 and 1979 respectively.

Ogosi kept moving and in 1981 connected with ace drummer and music producer Laolu Akins of the famous BLO to drop a disco country album “Nobody knows”.

Akins produced and directed the six track album released by Phonodisk.

Again in 1982, he returned to EMI and dropped ‘It’s not easy’.

In 1987, Ogosi dropped another album ‘Sweet Love’ featuring the seminal hit song, ‘Ebeawele m di’ originally done by his kinsman, Okonkwo Adigwe as well as the rocking Oyande. ‘Sweet Love’ came out of Polygram now Premier Music.

Never tired Ogosi picked up Evi Edna and produced several hit albums including the world famous ‘Happy Birthday’ released in October 1988.

In 2022, Ogosi is still firing from all cylinders with sound having recorded more songs including 11 collected in the album: ‘Osinanga’ released worldwide on 26th August, 2022.

‘Osinanga’ includes remakes of ‘Ebeawelem di’ from ‘Sweet Love’ and ‘Orindo’ from “Nobody knows” featuring younger artistes and more.

Other tracks associated with Ogosi include, ‘Why, I shall make it’, ‘We shall work it out’, etc.

Today as you are reading this, Emma Ogosi has been running around locations in Lagos shooting ‘Senyiwa’….his new track with multimedia music producer, Righteousman as director. He is seen slugging it out with younger dancers.

Will Emma Ogosi ever stop making music? I doubt.

