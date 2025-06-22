Emir of Ilorin celebrates with Olupo on 4yrs coronation anniversary

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari , has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu on his four years coronation anniversary as the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, described Oba Alebiosu as a visionary traditional ruler with robust competence in legal practice and community development.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Emir’s Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, stressing that, “Since his coronation as the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo four years ago, His Royal Majesty, Oba Alhaji Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu has demonstrated excellence, humility, patriotism and commitments to the people of Ajase-Ipo as well as government and people of Kwara State through his exceptional contributions across all facets of human endeavour.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari said: “His leadership skills which trascends traditional institution has earned him the prestigious position of Chancellor of the newly established Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin, as well the the Amirul-Hajj of the 2025 Hajj Operations.

“We are extremely proud of his achievements and performances in Saudi Arabia as he led Kwara State contingents safely for the spiritual exercise and with the return of the first batch of Pilgrims in the early hours of today (Saturday), we wish the remaining batches safe journey back to their respective homes.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also extends the greetings of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council on the auspicious occassion of his 4years coronation anniversary on the throne.

The Emir however thanked indegenes of Ajase-Ipo home and abroad, associations, the Olupo-In-Council, government and people of Kwara State for supporting the monarch and identifying with him as he celebrates four years on the throne.

He prayed Almighty Allah to continue to strengthen Olupo Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu and grant him sound health and divine wisdom for the service of Almighty Allah and humanity for more years on earth.