Emir identifies those behind Plateau killings

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Mohammadu Sambo Haruna has revealed that those behind the killings in Plateau State, are residents living within the community, who often give information to bandits.

Describing them as insiders, the Emir said they bandits rely on them for moving in and out of the communities, telling them where to strike and also disclosing security movements to them.

He said if the crisis must end, the insiders must be fished out and dealt with, else they will continue to fuel the crisis.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General, Funsho Oyinlola, the Emir appealed to the GOC to go after the insiders supply vital information to the invaders.

He said, “I am here as the Emir and it’s only when I open my doors to you that you’ll come in. But I stand to be corrected because I am not a security personnel. But you see, those of us who are at home aiding this criminality are more dangerous than the people actually carrying out the criminality.

“So we should be worried about those people who are living amongst us, who guide them. Your sector commander is doing a wonderful job, but Whenever he gives his soldiers instructions on where to secure, the criminals are already aware.

“The insiders inform the bandits on the whereabouts of troops , so basically, the life of your Sector Commander and that of his troops are in danger.

“We should care about where these criminals get their arms and ammunition from. Who gives them ammunition and who disposes it for them”, the Emir said.

Responding, the GOC stated that the purpose of his visit was to seek the support of the traditional institution in the fight against banditry and other forms of crime within the Sector 2 area of responsibility.

He further commended the traditional institution for their support and synergy with OPSH. The Commander assured the Emir of troops’ readiness to continually sustain the tempo of operations in the protection of lives and property within their area of responsibility.