‘Emi lokan’ — Power minister Bayo Adelabu announces 2027 Oyo governorship ambition

Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, has announced his plan to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Speaking at an event, Adelabu said he has served diligently in both the public and private sectors and believes it is now his turn to lead the state.

Emi lokan is a Yoruba phrase that translates to “it’s my turn.” It was popularised by President Bola Tinubu during his 2023 presidential campaign.

“In 2027, God has shown that it’s my turn. Emi lokan o, Adelabu lo kan. What’s mine belongs to all of us. I’m telling you there’s a lot of hard work ahead. All party members have to be involved, one person cannot do it,” Adelabu told his supporters.

Adelabu resigned from his position as deputy governor of operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on July 15, 2018, to pursue his first governorship ambition.

He emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 election but lost to Seyi Makinde, the current governor of Oyo State.

In 2022, after losing the APC primary to Teslim Folarin, a former senator, Adelabu defected to the Accord Party (AP) and contested the governorship on its platform following the withdrawal of Ayodele Oyajide from the race. He again lost to Makinde.

On July 27, 2023, President Tinubu nominated Adelabu as part of his 28-man ministerial list. He was subsequently appointed minister of power on August 16, 2023.

Adelabu later rejoined the APC, stressing that his return was not motivated by personal ambition but by loyalty to the party that produced the president.