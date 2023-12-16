Emeka Rollas, wife celebrate 20 years of wedlock

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has every reason to be grateful to God for keeping his marriage intact over these years as he celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary on December 13.

He took to Instagram to thank God for the journey so far.

”Love knows no boundaries.” It leaps over obstacles, leaps over fences, and penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of promise.” Maya Angelou said it best. We’ve been together for 20 years and counting.

May the good Lord, who has kept us together for 20 years, keep us together till we are ready for eternity.”