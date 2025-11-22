Emefiele’s $4.5bn alleged fraud case: Court adjourns forensic inspection of exhibit to January 5, 2026

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, November 21, 2025, adjourned a forensic inspection of Exhibit I in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over an alleged $4.5 billion fraud to January 5 and 8, 2026.

The inspection follows the prosecution counsel’s insistence at the previous sitting that the examination of the digital exhibit must be carried out without any internet connection.

Exhibit I is the cell phone of the defendant – Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The judge ordered that the inspection must be conducted in the presence of both the prosecution and defence teams, as well as a certified forensic expert. The process is to be supervised by the court registrar.

He further directed that the exhibit remain in the custody of the court throughout the trial, adding that the inspection will be conducted using screen-mirroring technology.

Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on receiving gratification and making corrupt demands during his tenure as CBN Governor.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing three- count charges related to the unlawful acceptance of gifts as an agent. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges.