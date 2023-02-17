Emefiele strategises with 15 bank CEOs on distribution of notes

The President’s directives during his speech Thursday morning may have activated some actions in the monetary sector as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that he has met with 15 heads of commercial banks to ease the scarcity of the Naira. Emefiele assured that the old N200 notes will be made available with immediate effect.

He made the disclosure while speaking with State House Correspondents shortly after attending a meeting between President Buhari and the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on new naira redesign and naira swap policy at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Emefiele also appealed to Nigerians to allow the policy to work, saying it will go a long way in help the nation’s economy.

The CBN Governor assured that the Apex bank will continue to do everything possible to ease the sufferings currently being experienced by Nigerians due to the cash crunch.

Meanwhile the Naira on Thursday exchanged at N462 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window. The figure represented a depreciation by 0.11 per cent compared with the N461.50 which it was exchanged on Wednesday. The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N462. It sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading. A total of 69.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

