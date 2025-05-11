Embrace entrepreneurship, avoid dependency, NYSC DG tells Corps members

By Agency Report

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have been advised to embrace entrepreneurship, plan for their future and avoid relying on others for success.

This administration was given by the Director-General of the Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Akinyemi Nafiu.

He gave this charge during his visits to the Benue State Orientation Camp in Wannune and the Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yamusa, Keffi.

General Nafiu advised Corps Members to think creatively and outside the box, stressing the need to add value to themselves and society at large. He encouraged them to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire relevant skills that would make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in Northern region escalating, requires urgent action for push back– Sultan

While inspecting the SAED exhibition at the Benue camp, the NYSC helmsman urged Corps Members to continue with post-camp training to perfect the skills acquired during orientation. He noted that several ex-Corps Members who embraced the initiative have gone on to establish successful businesses across Nigeria.

General Nafiu also warned against unauthorized and night journeys, advising Corps Members to always obtain proper clearance from the NYSC before embarking on any travel.

In her camp report, the NYSC Benue State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, informed the DG that 1,576 Corps Members—724 males and 854 females had taken the Oath of Allegiance administered by Hon. Justice Peter Ukande. She commended the Corps Members for their active participation in SAED training and other camp activities, while highlighting the unique synergy between security agencies that has ensured a safe camp environment.

Similarly, the Nasarawa State Coordinator, Mrs. Salamatu Muhammad, reported that 2,138 Corps Members were registered at the camp—1,388 deployed to Nasarawa and 750 from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. She added that the Corps Members had been well briefed on SAED and were enthusiastic about both in-camp and post-camp training.

“NYSC officials and partner agencies are fully prepared to provide step-by-step guidance to equip Corps Members for meaningful contributions to national development,” she said.