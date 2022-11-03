Ember months: FRSC warns motorists against night travels, speeding, overloading, expired tyres

By Stephen Gbadamosi

In continuation of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) last quarter of the year advocacies, popularly known as ’ember months’ campaign, towards reawakening road users on the danger inherent in violating traffic rules, the Ikeja Unit Command of the Lagos State Sector Command has flagged off safety awareness campaign at Agofure Motor Park in Iyana Ipaja, a surbub of the state.

The campaign, entitled; “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive,” was aimed at further educating road users, especially drivers, on the importance of obeying traffic rules while behind the wheels, so as to prevent road crashes during and after the yuletide season.

The event featured free medical check for sugar and blood pressure levels, among others.

Speaking at the event, Unit Commander, ACC Emma Fekoya, said impatience and other bad attitudes in use of roads were responsible for high level of traffic crashes during the last quarter of the year, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

She said ‘ember months’ campaign had been FRSC’s part of concerted efforts geared towards ensuring free flow of traffic, eradicating road crashes and creating a safe motoring environment during the festive rushing hours.

ACC Fekoya stressed the need for motorists to eschew excessive speeding, overloading, driving under influence of drugs/fatigue and use of expired tyres on their vehicles to avoid road crashes, especially during the ember months.

She said 92 per cent of the crashes recorded on the road was a result of over-speeding and that many of the crashes were fatal, killing some people and leaving some victims with varying degrees of injuries with a number of them permanently incapacitated.

“FRSC ember months campaign is a usual tradition observed nationwide in the last quarter of the year to educate motoring public on the danger inherent in violating road traffic rules while traveling to celebrate the yuletide with their family members, some of whom they might not have seen since the beginning of the year.

“The campaign becomes necessary as the vehicular flow is expected to be higher than normal, with the heightened temptation by drivers to speed under the erroneous believe of maximising returns.

“As a result, they endanger the lives of their passengers and other road users through road crashes that are largely avoidable,” she said.

ACC Fekoya said FRSC would continue to preach against night travels, speeding, overloading and unsafe tyres, in the interest of safety of the people and development of the country.

