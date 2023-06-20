Elumelu hails Delta Gov, Oborevwori at 60

…urges him to continue to be a blessing

By Tom Okpe

Former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elulemu felicitates with the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Elumelu, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the green chamber, lost his mandate to the Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie in the 2023 elections.

In his congratulatory message to Gov Oborevwori, made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the former Delta State Lawmaker said: “It’s with a heart full of joy and thanksgiving to God that I heartily felicitate with you, Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, on the occasion of your 60th birthday.

“You are indeed a blessing, beacon of hope and succor not only to Delta State but also to humanity at large having made yourself available as a vessel in God’s hands in the mission to take our dear State to a greater height.

“Unarguably, your love, continued selfless service and unwavering commitment towards wellbeing of the people earned you a place in history as the longest-serving Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and overwhelming election as the Governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

“I urged you not to relent in your passion and commitment to the people and to remain a channel of blessing and joy by further, applying your skills and uncommon vision towards fulfillment of the lofty dreams of our State.

“I sincerely rejoice and congratulate you on this auspicious occasion and fervently pray that God grant you many more years with good health, wisdom, strength; and continue to make you a source of joy and hope to many to the Glory of His name and service to humanity.”

