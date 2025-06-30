Elumelu felicitates Senator Nwaoboshi on birthday

By Owen Akenzua

The immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has felicitated Senator Nwaoboshi on the auspicious occasion of his birthday anniversary today.

In a statement on Sunday, Elumelu described Senator Nwaoboshi, who represented Delta North in the Senate as a renowned politician and distinguished statesman who continues to immensely contribute to the development of Delta North, Delta State and Nigeria in general” adding that “he dedicated his life to service to humanity and God”.

The former Minority Leader highlighted Senator Nwaoboshi’s contributions to humanity, stressing that his career, spanning over four decades has left an indelible mark on the nation’s political system.

He applauded Senator Nwaoboshi’s excellent legislative stewardship noting that “his representation was marked by legacy contributions in infrastructure, human capital development and citizen empowerment to the admiration of all, maintaining that his outstanding achievements, touching most communities in Delta State in all spheres of live are visible to all.

READ ALSO: Accept your posting in good faith, DG urges corps members

Elumelu appreciated God’s grace and blessings upon the life of Senator Nwaoboshi and affirmed him to be a testimony of commitment, dedication and Service.

“On behalf of my wife and entire Elumelu family, the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, and Nigerians in general, I congratulate Senator Nwaoboshi on his birthday anniversary today” Elumelu stated.

He prayed God to grant Senator Nwaoboshi good health, happiness and many more years of fruitful life, even as he expressed confidence that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.