Elon Musk launches XChat to challenge WhatsApp, Telegram globally

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Elon Musk has unveiled XChat, a new encrypted messaging feature designed to rival global communication platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, as part of his broader ambition to transform X (formerly Twitter) into an all-in-one digital ecosystem.

The new feature, announced over the weekend, includes end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, file sharing, and audio/video calling, marking a major upgrade to the platform’s existing direct messaging tool.

“All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file,” Musk said in a post on Sunday. “This is built on Rust with Bitcoin-style encryption and a whole new architecture. You can do audio/video calls without a phone number across all platforms.”

Initial access to XChat is reportedly limited to paid X subscribers, with leaked screenshots by app researcher Nima Owji revealing features such as vanish mode, group chats, and a four-digit passcode to lock messages.

XChat aligns with Musk’s long-term vision of turning X into a Western version of WeChat—a platform that integrates messaging, payments, commerce, entertainment, and even dating into one super app. Last year, Musk shared plans to integrate peer-to-peer payments and build X into a digital bank and dating app by 2024.

The rollout of XChat comes as X continues to build on its base of 600 million monthly active users, as of October 2024. The feature could be key to making X a more integrated part of users’ daily lives.

In line with these ambitions, X has obtained payment processing licences in 14 U.S. states, including recent approvals in Arkansas and Pennsylvania. The company has stated it aims to enable users to send and withdraw money directly on the platform, further embedding financial transactions into the X ecosystem.

As Musk pushes ahead, he faces competition from other tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is also developing a rival super app through his side project, World.