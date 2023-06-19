Elizabeth Johnson extends her congratulations to Nigeria’s First Lady

Elizabeth O. Johnson, the newly elected President of the Nigerian Women Association in South Africa, has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations and goodwill to Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, on her recent appointment.

In a press statement released from her Johannesburg base, Ms. Johnson expressed her delight and extended warm felicitations to the First Lady, emphasizing the well-deserved nature of her appointment. She expressed confidence that Mrs. Tinubu would bring her extensive experience and skills to bear in her new role.

As the recently elected president of the Nigerian Women Association in South Africa, Ms. Johnson recognized the positive impact that Mrs. Tinubu has had on Nigerian women worldwide. She reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with the First Lady’s office to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian women in the diaspora, particularly those residing in South Africa.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu on her position as the First Lady of Nigeria,” Ms. Johnson remarked.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your years of experience to bear in your new role. This appointment is a testament to your significant contributions to society and your unwavering commitment to the well-being of Nigerian women and children worldwide.”

Ms. Johnson further stated, “I am dedicated to collaborating closely with your office to advance the welfare of Nigerian women and children, including those in our host country, South Africa. I eagerly anticipate working with you to promote the progress of our fellow Nigerian women.”

The Nigerian Women Association in South Africa serves as an umbrella organization for all women’s groups in the country. Comprised of Nigerian women from various walks of life residing in South Africa, the association aims to promote the welfare and interests of Nigerian women within the country. Ms. Johnson is also actively engaged on Instagram, where she can be found at @iam_elizabethjohnson.

Driven by a strong sense of community, the Nigerian Women Association seeks to empower its members and foster peace, unity, and love among Nigerian women and children in all aspects of life. Through a range of programs and initiatives, the association is dedicated to uplifting women’s lives and enhancing their economic, social, and political status.