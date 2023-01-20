Elite can make great difference in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Nigerian elite must come together to make a great difference for the country.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday, said the vice president met with the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Revd. Michael Akinwale, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the elite (religious, political, business) in this country has the same hopes and aspirations.

“But it is to this elite that the future of this country has been entrusted.

“It is what this elite does that will make a difference in the lives of the rest of the nation.

“I think that the church has a great responsibility; indeed, Christ said that we are the salt of the earth, the light of the world.

“The first point of call is how the faith itself responds to the problems of the country; how does Christianity, how does the gospel respond to the problems of the society?

“Once the religious elite accept that people can do whatever they like, enrich themselves in whatever way they wish, then it becomes the culture of society and everybody accepts it as such.”

He thanked the Methodist Church for its prayers for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

The vice president prayed that the archbishop’s tenure would be of tremendous benefit to the people of Abuja and the country at large.

Earlier in his remarks, Akinwale commended Osinbajo for the solidarity which he had always shown with the Christian community.

“We are also here to salute your visionary leadership, Godly character in governance, your Christian virtue which you have demonstrated over the years, your integrity in enhancing and sustaining the credibility of the Christian faith, your doggedness and commitment and tenacity of purpose.

“We have come to declare peace upon this land and our support for this government. We are convinced that as a church, our main duty is to continue to pray for our country.

“We are here to assure you that as a church we will continue to pray for the peace of this nation,” he said.

Other members of the delegation include the Archbishop’s wife, Mrs Mopelola Akinwale, Sir Kayode Beckley, Very Rev. Noble Azuonye, Very Rev. Friday Iroegbu and Very Rev. Vincent Asuquo, among others.

More so, the vice president met the leadership of the Northern Reawakening Forum led by Mohammed Kumalia.

In the meeting, Osinbajo affirmed his belief that the development of Northern Nigeria was being central to the development of the country.

On his part, Kumalia said that the visit was to strengthen the relationship between the group and the vice president.

“We want to continue to have this strategic relationship with you not only by virtue of your office but your person because we believe that there is so much that you can still contribute to nation building,” he said.

Other members at the meeting included the forum’s Vice Chairman, Tajudeen Dantata, members of the Forum’s executive council, Hajiya Hauwa Abbas; Mr Iliya Stephen Mshelizah and Jack Pam, among others.

The forum is made up of professionals, political and business people from the North.

