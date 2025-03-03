Electricity, telecom, Multichoice tariff hike: Nigerians knock NLC

By Dooyum Naadzenga

As Nigerians continue to grapple with several policies considered to be unfavourable, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has come under scrutiny.

Pundits are of the view that NLC which was hitherto known for its formidable force, holding the government and private sector accountable, recently lost its influence due to a series of ’empty’ threats that have over time yielded little or no results.To some Nigerians, the NLC that commanded a huge respect in the days of Pa Michael Imoudu, Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, Alhaji Ali Ciroma and Adams Oshiomhole is dead.

Prior to the reign of Joe Ajaero as NLC National President, the congress was known for its powerful advocate for the middle class, ensuring that policymakers did not trample on the rights and welfare of citizens, particularly the Nigerian workers. However, the name NLC no longer commands respect.

It has been observed that NLC, especially in the last few years, lost its assertiveness and relevance in shaping national policies, giving room for government at all levels to make unilateral decisions on important national issues including workers’ welfare without a formidable response from the Congress.

Recently, especially since the current administration kicked off in May 2023, the once-powerful NLC has been accused of entangling in political compromises, making workers unnecessarily vulnerable. Fuel subsidy removal according to many Nigerians, NLC weakness became obvious shortly after President Bola Tinubu scrapped the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023.

Recall that the Nigerian main labour union had declared a nationwide strike aimed at forcing the government to reverse the decision on fuel subsidy removal.A few days after Tinubu announced the abolition of the subsidy, which skyrocketed the price of fuel, leading to unbearable cost of living, NLC’s national executive council met in Abuja where they declared an indefinite nationwide strike.

With Less than 24 hours to the proposed nationwide strike, the Labour movement suspended its plans to down tools.

According to the labour leaders, the decision was taken after an expanded meeting with the Federal Government, where the parties agreed to continue to dialogue on the implementation of demands made by NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The demands were for the government to come up with policies including reviving the CNG conversion program to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

DAILY TIMES reports that the hardship birthed by the subsidy removal nearly two years ago has, however, increased tremendously without any profitable move by the NLC.

The Compressed Natural Gas, CNG buses promised by the government to aid movement within the cities are yet to get to the majority of Nigerian workers. Electricity tariff hike In July 2024, the electricity Distribution companies, DisCos, announced an upward review in electricity tariff, a move that stirred anger across the country.

Following the announcement, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero in a statement titled, ‘Stop killing the people and the economy’ said the hike for “the so-called band A” customers represents the height of impunity and arrogance. Ajaero noted that the 250 per cent hike drew the ire of the citizenry and the rage of organised labour.

After a one-day protest, the NLC backed down with Ajaero claiming that the action was paused due to a firm assurance from relevant quarters, including the National Assembly, that the matter would be dealt with quietly. Sundiata Post reports that the tariff was, however, implemented amid grave silence from the labour union.

Telecom tariff hike NLC’s diminishing influence was further noted in January this year when the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, approved a 50% increase in telecom tariffs for operators in Nigeria.

NLC in its usual statements, outrightly rejected the hike and without hesitation, threatened a showdown with the telecommunication sector.

The labour union vowed to shut down the country’s economy via protest if the federal government fails to rescind the decision. However, after a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on February 4, 2025, the union called off the planned rally.

Multichoice: DStv, Gotv subscription hike When Multichoice Nigeria increased prices of its subscription fees on DStv and GOtv recently, NLC vowed that the hike would not stand, creating an illusion of a brewing showdown.

But despite all the song and dance, the popular cable television service provider in Nigeria proceeded with its unchallenged decision, exposing the NLC’s inability to back its words with decisive action.

A few days ago, the company announced another hike in subscription fees but the NLC has kept mum on the matter.

Some Nigerians, who spoke with Daily Times’ expressed disappointment at the Congress.

An On-Air Personality, Joseph Ojobo, told our correspondent in Abuja that the era of strong labour unions had ended in Nigeria. According to him, “There is nothing like a labour union in Nigeria right now.

They are all about their selfish interests. “When NLC was NLC, all this nonsense won’t happen. I remember in 2012 when former president Goodluck Jonathan removed the fuel subsidy, labour shut down the whole country and I was stuck in the village after Christmas.

“These days, the only thing NLC does is issuing statements here and there. No action, no strike, no protest. See the level of hardship Nigerians are going through yet everywhere is quiet as if nothing is happening.

“Anybody can come up anytime and increase the price of whatever service they provide and Nigerian workers have no one to speak on their behalf.”

Similarly, a socio-political activist, Adebanjo Idowu Mathew called for the sack of NLC leadership to pave the way for another set of labour leaders.

He said, “The truth is that even the government doesn’t take them seriously again since they became involved in politics. Imagine a labour union claiming ownership of a political party.

They publicly declared support for a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.“So the ruling party sees them as opposition. To redeem the name, the current leadership needs to go let’s have fresh people, who understand the struggle better and not those interested in themselves alone.

“The first mistake they made was endorsing a presidential candidate. Even if the candidate had won, there would still be problems because, how do you hold a government you brought into power accountable? It won’t work”.

Also, a civil servant, Mrs Anthonia Adikwu accused the leadership of the union of living large at the “expense of those they are meant to protect”.

“They travel abroad for checkups, driving exotic cars and living large at the expense of those they are meant to protect.“They are not different from those at the helm of power. NLC leadership and government officials are all fighting for themselves. Nobody cares about the masses,” she stated.

Meanwhile, NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing the report.