Electric Liquid Insecticide: How technology is used in fighting malaria in Nigeria, others 

Findings have revealed that Malaria is the prevalent cause of death in Nigeria. In fact, it is the fifth cause of death worldwide (after respiratory infections, HIV/AIDS, diarrhoeal diseases, and tuberculosis) and the second in Africa, after HIV/AIDS.

For instance, an estimated 76 per cent of Nigeria’s population is at risk of malaria by living in high transmission areas, Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of malaria cases worldwide and the highest number of deaths (245) due to malaria in 2019 (World Malaria Report, 2020).

At least once every month, a Nigerian treats Malaria, spending a considerable amount of money on over-the-counter treatments, hospital visits or the use of local herbs. While many Nigerians doubt that malaria is fatal, it is important to note that very poor regions in Nigeria have no access to health care and as such, stand a higher risk of death caused by Malaria.

Despite the increase in awareness about the prevalent causes of malaria and preventive measures to implement, the Nigerian climate makes it challenging to eradicate the breeding spaces for mosquitoes. Hence, it has become our responsibility properly care for ourselves, our living environments and our health.

We have also witnessed innovation in the varieties of insecticide products that have been produced over the years. The reason this particular electrical repellant got my attention is that the reviews have been great. I have tried coils, creams and several other insecticides but my findings about electric liquid repellants were fascinating.

Electrical Liquid Repellants are insect repellants that work automatically. All you need is a power source and the repellant machine and you are good to go. With the constant struggles we face in Nigeria against malaria, an innovation such as this is important in tackling malaria.

What makes liquid repellant better than the regular insecticides we already use? Well, from my research, I’d say it’s the automatic, stress-free nature and the safety it brings. The technology with which these repellants work is fascinating.

An example is the Goodknight Electrical Repellant. The liquid does not contain kerosene or gas thereby making it safe for the machine to stay on, weakening mosquitoes, while human beings are present in the room.

The Goodknight Power Activ+ is an electric liquid repellent that saves you the stress of spraying it yourself, it just needs to be plugged to power and it comes on and distributes the molecules all over the room. It also comes with dual mode technology; 50 per cent more powerful on Normal mode and even more powerful on Activ mode. The liquid contains 50 pre cent more Activ Molecules which makes it 50 per cent more powerful.

Electrical Liquid Repellants have been in existence a while but only became popular in Nigeria about five years ago. I truly believe that every household should switch to this ELR because it keeps you and your family safe from malaria and mosquitoes.

With a single electrical source, you plug your machine and sleep sound. Kick malaria to the curb with this latest technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...