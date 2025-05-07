Electoral integrity: Stakeholders demand security, protection of civil space

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the 2027 general election in the country, stakeholders’ in electoral process has called for more provision of security and protection of civil space, in the society.

The stakeholders’ which also includes traditional rulers also, raised concern regarding integrity of Elections in Nigeria, calling on the Federal Government to invest more in the Security Sector.

Blaming the high level of poverty on lack of freedom to assert thier rights, the stakeholders’ laments manipulations of elections, where vote buying and exploitation of vulnerable Communities, distort democratic outcomes.

Speaking at a 2-day policy dialogue on Civic Space, Poverty, and Elections in Nigeria, organised by African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, Centre LSD, and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, a traditional ruler, Head, Yakin Gagi District, Sokoto, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, said without corresponding investment in security Nigeria may not experience credible elections.

Jabbi said: “We can’t have credible elections in 2027 because election is about opportunity for everyone to come and choose their leaders. When there is a segment of the society being sidelined because of insecurity, different forces when they are denied access right, to vote, I think it is not justice.

“So, there is need for more recruitment, more procurement of arms and ammunition to our security agencies and Government need to improve their renumeration, if you see their quarters, it is not acceptable.

“If you go to other countries, you will see the welfare of Police, here in Nigeria you will weep. We want our leaders to address the contemporary challenges of insecurity and if you can’t increase the number of police, provide them with sophisticated technology that can locate bandits from far, not only by physical combat.

“Nigeria is a rich Nation, why don’t we invest more so that we can have more fighter jets, intelligence, technology, AI so that our security agencies will be more equipped to do the needful,” he quried.

Speaking on the outcome of previous conference of thought leaders, Director of Strategy, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, Centre LSD, Itia Otabor, said civic space in Nigeria has been shrinking due to increased governmental control, legal constraints, and intimidation of civil society actors, particularly women’s rights organizations.

He said participants at the conference observed that these restrictions limit the ability of citizens to engage meaningfully, in democratic processes and challenge injustices.

“Poverty exacerbates this situation by limiting access to information, civic education, and participation in political discourse. The economically marginalized often lack, means or freedom to assert their civic rights.

“Additionally, poverty has become a tool used by political actors to manipulate elections, where vote buying and exploitation of vulnerable Communities, distort democratic outcomes.”

He asserted that his organization has commissioned papers on some areas that will inform discussion, which include: Credibility Threshold of Elections, Protecting the Civic Space in Nigeria, Voter Turn Out and Programming in Nigeria, Appointment Criteria for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman and Commissioners, Suggestions for Electoral Reform towards 2027 Elections and Single Day for All Elections in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, Centre LSD, Monday Osasah, said with approximately, 133 million Nigerians are experiencing multi-dimensional poverty, saying; “Nigeria faces significant development challenges.”

Represented by the Director of Development Centre LSD, Dr Margaret Fagboyo, said the recent elections in the Country have raised concerns about electoral integrity, and restrictions on civic engagement, threaten the nation’s democratic progress.

Over the next two days, we will engage in rigorous discussions, debates, and idea-sharing. Your participation and expertise are invaluable in shaping our understanding of these complex issues and identifying potential solutions.

“Together, we can create a roadmap for addressing Nigeria’s triple challenge and promoting sustainable development, democratic governance, and human well-being.”

Speaking on behalf of the Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, Hajia Saudatu Mahdi said the event was a strategic follow-through to the ‘High-Level Conference of Thought, Leaders on Civic Space, Poverty and Elections, held on April 29, 2025.’

Mahdi said: “The realities facing our Nation are stark shrinking civic space, pervasive poverty, the erosion of electoral credibility, and growing distrust in public institutions.

“Yet, as was clearly articulated in the communique issued at the conclusion of that conference, hope lies in our shared capacity to organize, advocate, and to insist on reforms that secure the civic and political rights of all Nigerians, especially women, young people, and marginalized communities.”

According to her, the meeting is a call to resist complacency and performative advocacy.

“It is a call to move beyond rhetoric to the hard, sometimes inconvenient work of expanding civic space, demanding electoral integrity, and confronting poverty as both a cause and consequence of democratic failure,” she added.