Elections Scam: Senator Smart Adeyemi says he’s ashamed of being APC member

threatens to open up on Kaduna, other Governors soon

By Idibia Gabriel

Two times former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Senator Smart Adeyemi has expressed serious regrets for been part of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Representing Kogi West in the current Senate, Senator Adeyemi made the remarks in an interview with Arise television on Kogi election.

While he described as a broad day light robbery of democracy, what happened in Kogi State during elections, Adeyemi promised to open up on Kaduna and other parts of country’s elections scam soon.

Apparently provoked by the incident, Senator Adeyemi was particular about Kaduna State and promised to exposed what happened in other parts of the country’s elections that are linked to sitting governors.

“I am really ashamed to be part of the APC. What happened in Kogi is broad day light robbery of democracy.

“I will soon open my mouth on what happened in Kaduna State and other parts of Nigeria in the elections by sitting Governors, don’t forget that I am a journalist by calling”, he threatened.

