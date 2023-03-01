Elections results: Fintiri calls for calm , warns miscreants not to break law and order 

By Tom Garba, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has assured the people of the state of government readiness to protect life and property and therefore urged them to remain calm and be law abiding.

Ahmadu made the call during a state broadcast in Yola over the mounting tensions across the country as the results of the presidential and the national assembly elections are being collated in Abuja.

He however warned law breakers and miscreants to desist from making any attempt to break the law and order.

According to him, the government is paying handsomely for the enduring peace the state is enjoying and will not take it lightly for anybody find breaking the law.

“I urge you to remain calm while we await the announcement of the final outcome of the exercise.

“While commending the central role of our security agencies in the maintenance of peace and order during the election, let me warn trouble makers or miscreants not to attempt to disrupt or cause a breakdown of law and order. Without hesitation such misguided elements would be held accountable for their actions.

“We cannot allow a return to the gloomy era of disruption and chaos. The Peaceful coexistence the state enjoys did not come on a platter of gold. It is a hard-earned one. Any attempt to temper with it would therefore be decisively dealt with. I have ordered patrols and surveillance by the Security Personnel to keep everything in check.

“For the peace loving people of Adamawa State, you have nothing to worry about as government has put all the necessary security measures in place in keeping with our promise of safeguarding the lives and property of our people.

“No election is worth the life of any citizen of the State. I therefore urge our citizens to uphold peace and allow the process go on until the winner emerges.

It has been discovered that most Non-Governmental Organizations have swallowed the bug and are dabbling into politics in the name of providing humanitarian assistance to the people.

Government cannot fold its arms and watch such so-called NGO’s mislead the people and inject divisive tendencies into their psyche.

“In view of the foregoing and in furtherance of our desire to reorder the electoral behaviour of our people and remove the influence of the NGOs who have reduce the statutory mandate to that one of a vote buying machine, Government has decided to suspend the activities of local and international Non-Governmental organizations throughout the State until 15th of March, 2023, when the elections are done.

This is done in good faith and in furtherance of our desire to deepen our democracy and protect the humanitarian mandate of the NGOs.

“Let us learn to put the interest of the country above any other primordial interest. There is no time to waste. We all know the threats that further hesitation will bring.

“Finally, I sincerely thank our people for the widespread support this Government has been enjoying which was amply demonstrated by the manner you voted massively for our party in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections and urge you to do more in the next Governorship and State Assembly elections.” Fintiri said.

