Elections: NYSC unveils distress call code for corps members



…says over 200,000 corps members to serve as adhoc staff

By Ukpono Ukpong

As parts if efforts to ensure the security of corps members during the forthcoming general elections, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, has unveiled 6972 as the distress call code for corps members that will serve as INEC adhoc staff during the exercise.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the distress call code in Abuja, the Director General said that the call centre would be manned by people 24 hours over the period of the election.

“The National Youth Service scheme on its own have established a distress call centre here in the headquarters where at short notice, calls can be put through and we get across to corps members wherever they are in case of any difficulties.”

Speaking further, he disclosed that no fewer than 200,000 corps members would take part in the forthcoming general elections nationwide.

“So we are making use of over 200,000 corps members for this exercise to form the bulk of the adhoc staff.

“In a nutshell, we will give the best that will be required. Apart from the corps members, we will send out our directors, assistant directors, state coordinators for monitoring to ensure everything is done accordingly for the election to be successful.”

The director-general further reiterated that the scheme under his leadership, would continue to prioritise the issue of welfare and security of corps members.

This is as he also cautioned the corps members to always be security conscious and avoid night journeys.

Ahmed revealed that the scheme in conjunction with the security agencies have made adequate plans to secure the lives and properties of corps members nationwide.

“As you are aware, the collaboration between NYSC and INEC began in 2011. And these young men and laides have performed wonderfully well in the past elections, both general and the staggered election are the states.

“They have done wonderfully well received commendations, within Nigeria and even outside, particularly, those that were on the side of monitoring and observers. They have commended the effort of these young Nigerians who have sacrificed their time their energy in giving the best for the country.

“And it is not out of place to tell you again, that the National Youth Service Corps members are ever ready to do it again. Just as they have done it before.

“Those who are going to participate in these election have already been trained. Some of them are trained outside a camp and for those who just passed out were trained by INEC officials in the camp. Proper training have been given to them.

“They have been informed and they are ready to give the best. We expect nothing short of the professional conduct in the exercise of the all important assignments.

“The core members are reminded to do everything within the established law as described or as given to them by INEC. What is fundamental here that we need to also mention is the security of this corps members.

“Since I took over, I have gone to meet with security agencies particularly, I met with the IG of police. I’ve also met with the DSS, I’ve met with Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, and I equally met with INEC and everyone to ensure that the corps members are secured. Right from where they will be picked to the RAC and to their respective places where they will conduct this ad hoc duties.

“We were assured by INEC that they will carry these core members to the respective places of assignment and they promised that they will bring them back safely to where they picked them from and ensure they are back safely.

“We have equally dicusssed with the police and assurances have being given to us that their respective security will be given priority.”

