Elections: FG clears air on IGP’s tenure

.Says Police boss not retiring midway into elections

…as FEC approves draft bill to establish police training schools

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government yesterday announced that the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, who will be clocking 60 years on March 1, 2023, has been extended by the President.

Addressing the State House Correspondents in Abuja after the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, explained that the Police Act 2020 had changed the rules for an IGP’s retirement.

This development brings to a closure the speculation in some quarters that the IGP would bow out of service in line with the rule that mandates public servants to go on retirement at 60 years.

Usman Baba’s retirement date became a major concern for Nigerians considering the fact that it fell midway into the general elections.

However, responding to a question from correspondents on whether or not the IGP would be retiring indeed as expected, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your record, but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise”.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021.

The Police Council had confirmed him as the substantive Inspector-General of Police in June 2021.

Recall there had been concerns over the expected retirement of the IGP, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year.

Dingyadi also disclosed that FEC approved draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Institutions, which he said is to provide legal backing to the existing training institutions across the country and not to build new ones.

The Minister also affirmed that the level of corruption within the Nigeria Police has drastically reduced as a result of the reforms initiated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said: “I must say that even before this police proposal or bill, our findings has shown that levels of corruption has drastically reduced because of this government reforms.

“It is worth it to note that as part of Mr. President’s reform of Nigerian police ecosystem, the ministry is championing police reforms with the strong backing of the presidency, and stakeholders to address observed gaps in the training and retraining of police officers.

“They have habilitated and upgraded available police training institutions and facilities nationwide. Tackle lack of funding to take care of the training institutions and create a robust structure for effective management and administration of the institutions.

READ ALSO: FPCS Tasks Nigerians To Harness Benefits Of

“In consideration of the above, the Federal Executive Council has today graciously approved the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training Schools and Institutions to serve as centers for professional training of officers, Nigerian police force and other related matters.

“It has also directed the Attorney-General and Federal Minister of Justice to transmit the draft bill to National Assembly for enactment into law.

“Distinguished ladies and gentleman, by the time this draft bill is passed by the National Assembly, it is expected to change the narrative in our institutions. In addition to giving legal backing to this institutions and financial autonomy, it will also have to mobilize the much needed technical and financial support from within and outside the country for the modernization of police training facilities, towards improving the quality of officers that are produced for deployment, in furtherance of federal government’s agenda on police reforms for effective policing in the country”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...