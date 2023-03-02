Election result sheet found in Rivers’ bush [VIDEO]

A woman who identified herself simply as Judith, has alleged sharp practices in Rivers State over the just-concluded presidential election.

In a video sighted by POLITICS NIGERIA on Thursday, the woman displayed an EC Form of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which she claimed was found in the bush by a student.

The woman said: “This form was found in the bush, with our principal (Peter Obi) leading. See the margin. LP (Labour Party) is having 99 here, with a sign and a stamp here.

“A student found this EC form in the bush.

“So, which one are they submitting? This is the one that everybody saw as their result in the polling unit. At the end of the day, it is being thrown away. So this is what we are fighting for.

“We have never seen this kind of broad day light robbery before.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s emergence, sign of better days ahead

It would be recalled that the leadership of the Labour Party alleged that political thugs manipulated the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and uploaded fake results of the 2023 election into the central portal.

Original result found in the bush after fake result have been manually collated. pic.twitter.com/hGUQaKoYsZ — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) March 2, 2023

According to Labour Party, the incidences happened in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where it was “clearly leading”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...