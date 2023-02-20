Election policing: PSC appoints coordinators, creates platform for civil participation

*To sanction erring police officers

By Andrew Orolua

As the nation counts down to the 2023 General Elections, the Police Service Commission, PSC, has appointed National, Zonal and State Coordinators for the exercise.

PSC is the Federal Executive Body constitutionally empowered to discipline Police Officers except the Inspector General of Police. It is Police’s primary responsibility to provide security for the election.

The Commission has already approved the deployment of over 360 of its staff to the 36 states of the Federation to monitor the conduct of Police Officers on election duties.

The Commission warns that it will sanction any Police Officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or immediately after the elections as it is determined to ensure that Police men on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.

Dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behavior of Police Officers on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC rtd, CFR will be leading the Commission’s strong delegation as the National Coordinator and assisted by the Honourable Commissioners representing the six geo-political zones as Zonal Coordinators.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku will serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.

The Commission on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 held a training programme for State Coordinators and also organized a two- day induction course for staff monitors.

READ ALSO: i-Fitness opens Nigeria’s largest fitness center..

The Commission’s Monitors will benchmark Police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for Police conduct.

A statement on Sunday by Ikechukwu Ani , Head, Press and Public Relations said the Commission’s Coordinators and their dedicated telephone lines are;

HON. JUSTICE CLARA BATA OGUNBIYI – NATIONAL COORDINATOR HON. COMM. BAWA LAWAL – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE, 08037861342 HON. COMM. AUSTIN BRAIMOH – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH SOUTH ZONE 08037881566 HON COMM. ROMMY MOM ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 08036081967 Hon. ONYEMUCHE NNAMANI – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH EAST ZONE 08033598169 HON COMM. HAJIA NAJATU MOHAMMED – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE 08065505757 DR (MRS.) IFEOMA A. ANYANWUTAKU – DEPUTY NATIONAL COORDINATOR, 08038448277 OLUMIDE SODEINDE – Ag. ZONAL COORDINATOR/ SOUTH WEST/OGUN 08065265651 IKECHUKWU ANI – MEDIA COORDINATOR, 08033345362

STATE CORDINATORS

FERDINAND EKPE – ABIA, 08034741057 MOHAMMED BILIKISU – ADAMAWA, 08062466060 ANTHONY INIOBONG UKO – AKWA IBOM 08061309837 OKOLI ANULI ELFREDA – ANAMBRA, 08064696711 UMAR BASHAR KABIR – BAUCHI, 08033114047 ODEH EMMANUELLA DUNIYA – BAYELSA, 08033091558 IHYOM EUCHARIA NGOHILE – BENUE, 08063178426 SANUSI YUSUF MUHAMMAD – BORNO, 07034761176 OKOI-UYOUYO MATHIAS – CROSS RIVER, 08023677969 ODIDO GLORY ONWAGAH – DELTA 08033130078 MONDAY NWAIGWE – EBONYI, 07032028842 AKOKO JOEL ENINA – EDO, 08056148647 JENNIFER AGBO – EKITI, 08055480701 ONYISHI FESTUS – ENUGU, 08053399365 ABUBAKAR SADIQ MUHAMMED – FCT, ABUJA 08027821126 FAMAH DANIEL TYEM – GOMBE, 08033088506 MURUAKO CHIDUMA GEORGE – IMO, 08035909482 IDRIS BARAYA – JIGAWA, 08050793551 OKUNRINBOYE JUSTINA ADA – KADUNA, 08033145592 IBRAHIM MAIKUDI – KANO, 08166857559 AMINU ABUBAKAR MALUMFASHI – KATSINA, 08033148814 KWAMBO HAUWA AHMAD – KEBBI 08065775232 DADA BABATUNDE JOSEPH – KOGI, 08054970152 OLUMO MARIAM ADEJOKE – KWARA, 08181209688 EMAFIYE AJAYI-DANIELS – LAGOS, 08037004465 MAMBO SANI – NASARAWA, 08033866167 MUHAMMED AHMED GIMBA – NIGER, 07032890001 ADEOLA OMOOLORUN ALBERT – ONDO, 08084385726 AKUBO LADI – OSUN, 08035954253 SOLOMON JIBRIN – OYO, 08050517678 WUYEP PONFA AUDU – PLATEAU 08036707485 SAAGWE BRIGHTEN FRIDAY – RIVERS 08037879854 BAPPAI ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN – SOKOTO, 08056142699 ALIYU AHMAD – TARABA, 08099352527 UMAR AUDU MAI – YOBE, 08137403209 LABARAN AHMED – ZAMFARA, 08067184848

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...