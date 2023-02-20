Election policing: PSC appoints coordinators, creates platform for civil participation

*To sanction erring police officers
By Andrew Orolua
As the nation counts down to the 2023 General Elections, the Police Service Commission, PSC, has appointed National, Zonal and State Coordinators for the exercise.
PSC is the Federal Executive Body constitutionally empowered to discipline Police Officers except the Inspector General of Police. It is Police’s primary responsibility to provide security for the election.
The Commission has already approved the deployment of over 360 of its staff to the 36 states of the Federation to monitor the conduct of Police Officers on election duties.
The Commission warns that it will sanction any Police Officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or immediately after the elections as it is determined to ensure that Police men on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.
Dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behavior of Police Officers on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing.
Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC rtd, CFR will be leading the Commission’s strong delegation as the National Coordinator and assisted by the Honourable Commissioners representing the six geo-political zones as Zonal Coordinators.
The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku will serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.
The Commission on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 held a training programme for State Coordinators and also organized a two- day induction course for staff monitors.
The Commission’s Monitors will benchmark Police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for Police conduct.
A statement on Sunday by Ikechukwu Ani , Head, Press and Public Relations said the Commission’s Coordinators and their dedicated telephone lines are;
- HON. JUSTICE CLARA BATA OGUNBIYI – NATIONAL COORDINATOR
- HON. COMM. BAWA LAWAL – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE, 08037861342
- HON. COMM. AUSTIN BRAIMOH – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH SOUTH ZONE 08037881566
- HON COMM. ROMMY MOM ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 08036081967
- Hon. ONYEMUCHE NNAMANI – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH EAST ZONE 08033598169
- HON COMM. HAJIA NAJATU MOHAMMED – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE 08065505757
- DR (MRS.) IFEOMA A. ANYANWUTAKU – DEPUTY NATIONAL COORDINATOR, 08038448277
- OLUMIDE SODEINDE – Ag. ZONAL COORDINATOR/ SOUTH WEST/OGUN 08065265651
- IKECHUKWU ANI – MEDIA COORDINATOR, 08033345362
STATE CORDINATORS
- FERDINAND EKPE – ABIA, 08034741057
- MOHAMMED BILIKISU – ADAMAWA, 08062466060
- ANTHONY INIOBONG UKO – AKWA IBOM 08061309837
- OKOLI ANULI ELFREDA – ANAMBRA, 08064696711
- UMAR BASHAR KABIR – BAUCHI, 08033114047
- ODEH EMMANUELLA DUNIYA – BAYELSA, 08033091558
- IHYOM EUCHARIA NGOHILE – BENUE, 08063178426
- SANUSI YUSUF MUHAMMAD – BORNO, 07034761176
- OKOI-UYOUYO MATHIAS – CROSS RIVER, 08023677969
- ODIDO GLORY ONWAGAH – DELTA 08033130078
- MONDAY NWAIGWE – EBONYI, 07032028842
- AKOKO JOEL ENINA – EDO, 08056148647
- JENNIFER AGBO – EKITI, 08055480701
- ONYISHI FESTUS – ENUGU, 08053399365
- ABUBAKAR SADIQ MUHAMMED – FCT, ABUJA 08027821126
- FAMAH DANIEL TYEM – GOMBE, 08033088506
- MURUAKO CHIDUMA GEORGE – IMO, 08035909482
- IDRIS BARAYA – JIGAWA, 08050793551
- OKUNRINBOYE JUSTINA ADA – KADUNA, 08033145592
- IBRAHIM MAIKUDI – KANO, 08166857559
- AMINU ABUBAKAR MALUMFASHI – KATSINA, 08033148814
- KWAMBO HAUWA AHMAD – KEBBI 08065775232
- DADA BABATUNDE JOSEPH – KOGI, 08054970152
- OLUMO MARIAM ADEJOKE – KWARA, 08181209688
- EMAFIYE AJAYI-DANIELS – LAGOS, 08037004465
- MAMBO SANI – NASARAWA, 08033866167
- MUHAMMED AHMED GIMBA – NIGER, 07032890001
- ADEOLA OMOOLORUN ALBERT – ONDO, 08084385726
- AKUBO LADI – OSUN, 08035954253
- SOLOMON JIBRIN – OYO, 08050517678
- WUYEP PONFA AUDU – PLATEAU 08036707485
- SAAGWE BRIGHTEN FRIDAY – RIVERS 08037879854
- BAPPAI ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN – SOKOTO, 08056142699
- ALIYU AHMAD – TARABA, 08099352527
- UMAR AUDU MAI – YOBE, 08137403209
- LABARAN AHMED – ZAMFARA, 08067184848
