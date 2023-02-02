Election: Federal Fire Service brainstorms to ensure safety of INEC infrastructure

BY UKPONO UKPONG

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Federal Fire Service has sets up a comprehensive fire safety plan to ensure of the safety of INEC infrastructures across the country.

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu disclosed this yesterday at a one day Brainstorming Session on Providing Fire Cover for the Forthcoming General Election in Abuja.

He said that the need for the session is heightened by the recent fire attacks in the INEC offices and personal nationwide.

Speaking further, he said that the spate of attacks on public facilities has made it necessary to for the service to come up with solutions to the unfortunate situation in order to ensure the safety of INEC infrastructure, personnel and the integrity of the electoral process.

“This brainstorming session will provide an opportunity to have a robust engagement, drawing from your resources and experience, strategies and stratagem. By coming together to brainstorm, we can create a safe and more secure environment to forestall future attacks on INEC infrastructures, personnel and to safeguard the electoral process from political hoodlums and enemies of the state, who now use fire attacks as a tool to frustrate INEC in the discharge of her statutory mandate.

“I am confident that with the hard work and dedication of my officers and of Federal Fire Service, we will be able to ensure the safety of polling units, ward, local government and state collation centres, as well as providing a secure environment for citizens to cast their votes.

“Senior officers here presence, gentlemen of the press, as relevant stakeholders in the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), ahead of the 2023 general election, the recent attacks on INEC Offices across the country places a burden on our shoulder as fire officers to ensure that this ugly situation is nip to the bud.

“The Federal Fire service as we all know is committed to ensuring the fire safety of all citizens during and after the general election. To this end, the Service has set up a comprehensive fire safety plan that includes: Increased fire safety inspection

“Fire prevention and protection measures and increased presence of fire personnel in areas prone to fire outbreaks.”

To comprehensively achieve the above listed, Abdulganiyu said that the Fire personnel will be put on standby to respond to any fire incidents that may occur during and after the election.

“Fire safety education and awareness campaigns will also be conducted to ensure that citizens are well informed on fire safety measures and protocols.

“The Federal Fire Service will work closely with local fire departments and other emergency services to ensure that all fire incidents are dealt with swiftly and effectively.

“It is worthy to note that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has extended unwavering support to the Federal Fire Service. This was again demonstrated when the Federal Fire Service received eight state-of-the-art Fire Trucks, whilst expecting 15 Rapid Intervention Vehicles in the coming days.

“I am pleased to inform our audience that the Minister, Rauf Aregbesola has graciously approved with immediate effect the deployment of the trucks to the following states: 2 no are to be deployed to Kano and I no each to Kwara, Oyo, Edo and Lagos. This will go a long way to further strengthen our fire fighting infrastructure across the country especially as the election draws closer.

“I am also using this medium to condemn any and all attacks on fire fighters in the strongest possible terms. We will take appropriate action against the perpetrators of these attacks within the confines of the law. We will not tolerate any form of violence against those who risk their lives to protect us and our communities. We must ensure that our fire fighters are safe and secure while they are at the job.”

