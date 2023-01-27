Election Debate: NNPP Campaign Council blames Guber candidate’s absence on communication gap

By Samuel Luka

The New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP Governorship Campaign Council in Bauchi State, known as Dokaji Campaign Council, has attributed the absence of its Candidate, Hon. Halliru Dauda Jika to communication gap.

The Dokaji Campaign Council made the claim hours after the smooth conduct of election debate for Gubernatorial candidates in Bauchi which was organized by the state Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) among others yesterday.

The statement which was signed and issued to newsmen by the Campaign Council’s Director Media and Publicity, Comrade Haruna Muhammad also tendered apologies to the Organizers and the people of Bauchi state over the inability of its candidate, Hon. Halliru Dauda Jika to attend the event.

“Unfortunately, an unintended communication gap occurred as he was caught up in the “cobweb of role conflict”, Muhammad said in a press release dated 25th January, 2023.

The press release which explained that the development is closely associated with the Governorship candidate’s position in the Senate, added that there was a delay in communicating the invitation to the debate.

“When he received the invitation, he had already made commitment to attend another function of an overriding national importance”, the Director Publicity said.

“That, in view of this vital function, the Distinguished Senator expresses remorseful regrets for the inconveniences his absence might have caused to his millions of supporters, both within and outside the state”, he said.

The press release noted that, as an advocates of democracy and good governance, NNPP had been eagerly looking forward for the arrival of Wednesday 25th January, 2023, the date set aside for Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Debate.

Comrade Haruna Muhammad further maintained that the party was quiet aware of the level of preparedness of its candidate, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika in terms of powerful arguments for his competence.

While describing their candidate as equal to none among other candidates in terms of commitments to democracy, the NNPP boasted that, apart from Jika, none of the candidates has adequate blueprint and complete readiness to deliver and positively transform the state.

The press release which said there are really only two Gubernatorial Candidates in Bauchi with Dokaji inclusive, stressed that others include incompetent democrat, urged the electorates to note that the present Bauchi State requires a leader who is competent and willing to deliver.

“None of the candidates, but Dokaji has both the qualities”, the Director Publicity said.

The NNPP who called on all the teaming electorates to rally round their candidates seeking different elective positions and vote them en-mass in the upcoming general elections.

Comrade Muhammad said, voting Hon. Jika into power is the greatest service the electorates in Bauchi can offer to the state.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi to address audience at University of Abuja

He informed that the Gubernatorial candidate will conduct a live program on FRCN, (Globe FM) Bauchi, Albarka FM Bauchi, BRC Bauchi and other sister Community FM Stations and NTA Bauchi.

According to him, the program will hold by 7:00PM – 8:00PM Thursday 26th January, 2023 to interact with the electorates.

He said, those in the Katagum zone can hook up with Horizon, Andaza-Jigawa, Sawaba, Labari Daga Bauchi and Freedom, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...