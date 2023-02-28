Election :A President is already chosen by God, SGF Boss says

By Tom Garba,Yola

According to Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) that the expectation of every politician is his party to win election at all times.

He however said that the Presidential election have been concluded and decided by God who has chosen his preferred president to the people of Nigeria.

Boss said this while addressing group of Journalists in a Hausa version of an interview immediately he cast his vote at unit 009 of Gwadabawa ward, Dougire, Yola North Local Government area of Adamawa state.

READ ALSO: Abuja land grabbing syndicate and their lawless

Boss commended the entire process and praised the BVAs machines as one of the fastest technology in Bimodal capturing of data.

He called on the people of Nigeria to give peace a chance on the ongoing election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...