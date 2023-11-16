El-Zakzaky’s supporters carry ‘dead babies’ in protest against Gaza invasion

Supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, have staged a protest against the military invasion in Gaza.

The protest took place on Thursday, November 16, in Kaduna State.

The male members of the group were seen carrying placards and other protest materials.

The women were seen carrying white clothes wrapped like dead babies with blood stains, symbolizing the children killed in the Israel/Hamas war.

Politics Nigeria reports that I’ve 11,000 persons, including children, have been killed in Israel’s attacks against attack on the Hamas terrorist group.