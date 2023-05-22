El-rufai vows to continue demolition, sack bad workers till May 29

…he’s fearless, outspoken -Wike

By Idibia Gabriel

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State vowed that his administration will continue to sack bad workers and also demolish illegal structures until May 29th when he will leave office.

He expressed this during a book presentation in Kaduna entitled, “Putting People First: The El-Rufai Years”, at the event held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Conference Centre Hall, Murtala Square, in Kaduna, weekend.

“I will remove “bad persons” and to continue to demolish “illegal” structures in the state despite having just eight days left in office.

“Putting People First: The el-Rufai Years” is a compilation of published articles and interviews focusing on el-Rufai’s tenure as an appraisal of his core values, mission and policy statements that defined his years as Governor of Kaduna State.

Speaking at the launch of a book about his legacies in Kaduna, Governor el-rufai said he will clean up the system till the last minute of his exit from the state government.

According to him, “Any bad thing we find we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again”

“Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things”, he said.

He said, the Kaduna government revoked the right of occupancy of nine properties belonging to Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of the state, and marked them for demolition, last Thursday.

Also speaking at the event, Nyesom Wike, outgoing governor of Rivers State and guest speaker at the occasion stated that el-rufai is seen as a fearless and outspoken Nigerian.

Wike said people who can speak truth to power in the country are not easy to come by, adding that only el-rufai dared to do so even to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he served as a member.

“El-Rufai, for me, is one leader whose greatness defies categorisation,” Wike said.

“Governor el-Rufai embodies character, commitment and hard work.

“He is bold, courageous and daring with a strong spirit of justice, equity and fairness. Governor el-Rufai is never known to be a sycophant.

” I could remember his controversial letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the one written in March 2017, that challenged him to deliver the people’s expectations to avoid falling on the wrong side of history.

“I don’t know how many governors will have the courage to write a sitting president of his party to say, ‘look, do the right thing’ being the expectations of the people so that you will not be on the wrong side of history. It takes men of courage and character. No sycophantic person can do it”, he said.

The Rivers state governor donated N20 million at the event while President-elect Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Kashim Imam, former chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), also donated the same amount to support the book launch.

About two hundred million naira was realised at the occasion.

