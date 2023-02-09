El-rufai always engaged in religious division for fraudulent claim -CAN

…say’s only true leaders respect Nigeria togetherness as natural

By Idibia Gabriel

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, has replied Governor Nasir Elrufai over his alleged recent comment which reportedly underestimated the numerical strength of northern Christians.

A statement on Tuesday personally signed by Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated that Governor El-rufai is known to have loves in divert attention from the burning issues of the day, using matters if religious divide in Kaduna state and the north at large.

CAN also stated that manoeuvering in a just society, does not required numerical force to dispense justice “but zealots of dissension, like Elrufai, have always engaged in the religious divide to go on to make fraudulent claims.

The association noted that the fact that the country is suffering from fuel scarcity and lack of new currency together shows that Nigeria belong to both Muslims and Christians, adding that only true leaders respect the country’s togetherness as a natural phenomenon.

Titled: “El-rufai’s Antics on the Christian and Muslim Divide and the 2023 General Elections”, CAN stressed that “Governor El-rufai should be known by now as one who loves to divert attention from the burning issues of the day, playing on the matters of the religious divide in Kaduna state and the north at large.

“For all we know, the Governor comes up as an attention seeker and, now that his days in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House are numbered, has started up another joke.

“People of goodwill would not forget in a hurry the first strategy El-rufui used to further divide the populace in Kaduna state when he emerged as Governor in 2015.

“Shortly after he was sworn in as the governor, he made baseless assertions that Christians in the state were only 30 percent while Muslims were 70 percent.

“Such a claim is not backed by any official data either by the National Population Commission (NPC) or any accessible data but El-rufai made such an unwarranted utterance to pave way for his selfish agenda, skimming how to divide and polarize a diverse society for his gains.

“Moreover, in a just society, one does not require numerical force to dispense justice but zealots of dissension, like El-rufai, have always engaged in the religious divide to go on to make fraudulent claims.

“CAN, therefore, wish to call on all Christians in northern Nigeria not to fall into Elrufai’s maneuver of building unnecessary tension amongst the people, diverting attention when we have serious issues in the nation needing urgent explanations.

“Besides, Elrufai’s raising the question of religious identity could correspondingly be a political game aimed to stir up naive persons to be emotive thereby spilling votes or “wasting” it, to help Elrufai’s candidate to have an upper hand in the forthcoming election.

“The quest for a Nigeria which embraces people irrespective of their place of origin or faith must not be sacrificed on the altar of divisive politicians”, he said.

CAN therefore admonished all and sundry not to be deceived. That we suffer fuel scarcity and lack of new currency together shows that Nigeria is for Muslims and Christians and only true leaders respect our togetherness as a natural phenomenon.

