Ekweremadu: Again, Court orders NIMC to submit bio- data of organ donor to AGF

By Andrew Orolua

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday issued a fresh order directing the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, to release the bio-data of David Ukpo, the organ donor, to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF.

The court issued the order following a request to that effect by NIMC lawyer, Mr Muazu Mohammed, who informed the Court that it had difficulties in complying with the earlier order of court made on July 1,2022.

Mohammed said that by the Act establishing the NIMC, the commission cannot release the private documents except to the Attorney General of Federation who can transmit such documents to the United Kingdom Court, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The lawyer further informed Justice Ekwo that his client could not obey the order of the Court because it was not served with hearing notice before the order was issued against it.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso believes Igbos are political forerunners –…

However, Mohammed, who had earlier asked for revocation of the order, was persuaded by plaintiff counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, to amend his motion on notice.

In place of revocation of the order, the counsel requested that his client be directed to submit information on David Ukpo to the AGF instead of Ekweremadu for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court detaining the Nigerian Senator.

The request was not opposed by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, who stood for Ekweremadu.

Justice Ekwo subsequently granted the request and ordered NIMC to submit the Bio-data to the AGF for onward transmission to London Court.

During the last hearing on July 1, 2022, the judge had issued an order on the four respondents to Ekweremadu suit to release details of organ harvest donor David Ukpo to Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice, who are detained in custody on the order of a London Court for alleged organ harvest.

The former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu had asked for the release of Ukpo private documents to buttress his argument that he was not an underage, as he claimed to be under 18 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...