EKSU celebrates Ekiti gov’s wife, says she’s committed to education

Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has felicitated the wife of the state governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Oyebanji, on her birthday.

The institution, in a statement by it’s Deputy Registrar/Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, on Saturday, gave the greeting on behalf of the vice chancellor, Professor Babalola Ayodele, and the management.

Olofinmuagun said: “The Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatola Ayodele, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff and Students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has rejoiced with the first lady of Ekiti State, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Oyebanji on her birthday.

“The Vice Chancellor noted with delight the lasting impact of the first lady on education and community development as demonstrated through her service in the university through the teaching of the students of the Faculty of Education pro bono.

“He saluted Dr. (Mrs.) Oyebanji for her unwavering commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the government of Ekiti State and described it as a source of inspiration.

“The Vice Chancellor remarked further that ‘your exemplary leadership, humility, and dedication to the development of the education sector have left an enduring impact on our university and Ekiti State in general.’

“He wished her many more productive years ahead in good health and sound mind,” Olofinmuagun said.