EKSG set to introduce land use charges

As Oyebanji prepares to announce wage award to workers

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State governor EKSG, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has announced government’s intention to commence collection of land use charges in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who made this known during the 2023 Carols and Lessons service held at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre, Ado Ekiti said the property tax would not in any way be a serious burden to the residents of the state as it is going to be progressive.

He called for cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders on the scheme in order for government to continue meeting its obligation to the citizens. He added that the property tax is going to be progressive based on the type and cost of property of an individual.

He said “I just want to plead with Ekiti people that by next year, we are going to start with land use charges in Ekiti state, because, if government must meet our obligations, we must raise money which I am sure will not bring any burden to anyone. We are going to do it in a way and manner that it is going to be progressive and we are starting in January. There is going to be a stakeholders’ meeting next week, where we are going to sit down with everybody in Ekiti state to explain this. If we do this, it is going to increase our IGR, then we will be able to do more.

“Every time, I receive requests for transformer, for water, for road construction, for community days, all this money will come from somewhere. So, if there are areas, we have not explored, time has come to explore them, but one thing you can be sure of is that I will be accountable to you and to God.

Speaking on wage award and welfare of workers, Governor Oyebanji commended the understanding and cooperation he had been enjoying from organized labour and assured that he would soon announce a sustainable wage award that his government would be able to afford.

“To the labour leaders, I don’t have enough words to thank you, thank you for dealing with all the pressure, but I think we are coming to a closure on wage award. And like I told you, I said I am not going to agree to something we will not be able to sustain, because I want your applause. I don’t want to announce what we cannot pay.

“We have come to a conclusion on what we can offer and we will communicate it to you, and I plead with labour accept it because if you push us further, we won’t be able to sustain it. If you push us further, pension will suffer, gratuity will suffer and deduction will suffer. So it is better we do this thing in a way and manner that everybody will be happy so that no section will feel neglected. But whatever we say we are going to do, with or without FAAC, we will pay you.

The Governor also called on wealthy people that in the spirit of Christmas to assist families around them who may not have something to celebrate this Christmas with to reach out to them to complement government efforts on the various platforms it had created to reach out to vulnerable residents during this yuletide.

The Governor, in his characteristic manner used the platform to reiterate that he was not expecting or going to appreciate any birthday gift or advertisement from any of his friends or allies as he clocks another year on 21st of December but called on them to divert such gifts to children in the special schools saying that was the only thing that could give him joy during his birthday.